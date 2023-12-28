A state court jury returned a $40 million verdict in favor of a boy left paralyzed after he suffered a stroke during heart surgery at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn.The boy, who was three months old when the surgery was performed and is now 10, was deprived of sufficient blood flow to his lower body during the surgery, his attorneys contend.They contend this purported failure to protect the child’s spinal cord left him with permanent injuries that include paralysis of his lower trunk and legs.Jurors …