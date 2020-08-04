A federal appeals court Monday upheld a $400,000 award made to the former superintendent of a south-suburban school district who lost her job after she accused a board member of threatening her.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Harvey School District 152’s argument that the police report filed by then-Supt. Denean Adams fell outside the scope of speech protected by the First Amendment.Adams’ report that the board member told her she was “itching for an ass-kicking” after she proposed a forensic audit of …