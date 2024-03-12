Advocate Health and Hospital Corp. must pay a judgment totaling $48 million in a lawsuit alleging that one of its doctors caused a patient to suffer permanent brain damage, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the trial judge’s answers to questions from the jury during its deliberation process did not deny Advocate its constitutional right to a unanimous verdict. It also ruled that the jury’s award of prejudgment interest was constitutional.One justice specially …