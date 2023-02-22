A man who suffered third degree burns after fainting inside a steam room at a gym received a $5.3 million settlement.In 2019, Jeffrey and Wendy Gordy sued Lincoln Square Athletic Club and Accurate Industries in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that Jeffrey suffered “severe and permanent injuries” after fainting in the steam room following a workout in 2018.Gordy, then 46, alleged that he was found “unresponsive, bleeding from his head and with skin missing from his lower legs.”He was transported …