A Cook County jury awarded $5.6 million to the estate of a Chicago man who developed cancer after decades working as an insulating contractor for major corporations.The case was filed on behalf of Fred Riebel, who began working for insulating contractors in Northern Illinois and Northern Indiana in the 1980s. He worked on job sites for companies including BP Amoco and U.S. Steel.Riebel worked at various industrial and commercial sites including nuclear facilities, coal-fired powerhouses and refineries.He was diagnosed …