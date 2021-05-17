A state appeals court upheld a verdict of nearly $5.1 million returned in favor of the estate of a man gunned down by Chicago police.The 1st District Appellate Court rejected the city’s arguments that remarks made by an attorney for Gary J. Smith’s estate during closing arguments and certain instructions given to the jury call for the verdict to be thrown out.The court held any errors made by Cook County Associate Judge Thomas More Donnelly were not prejudicial enough to warrant overturning the verdict or …