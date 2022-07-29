A former Metals USA machine operator who had part of his leg amputated in a workplace accident received $6.57 million in a settlement.In October 2016, steel coil slitting line operator Elias Gamboa of Lyons was working at the Metals USA facility in Northbrook and began inspecting a moving steel strip as it entered a tension roll stand near the outlet end of the line.Gamboa, then 36, became trapped between various coil processing machinery “in an area where there were extended pinch point areas,” according to the complaint …