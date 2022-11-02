A man who broke his neck when a sheet of plywood fell on him at a construction site in Deer Park accepted a $6.7 million settlement before trial in the Cook County Circuit Court.Juan Hernandez Aguilar, then 41, was working for Hill Masonry, Inc. as a bricklayer foreman on a town home and apartment building project known as Deer Park Crossing. On Jan. 26, 2018, Aguilar and his crew were assigned to work on a building that needed masonry repair in the garage area.While working on the repair at ground level, a 70-pound sheet …