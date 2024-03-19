A Cook County jury awarded $7.4 million to a Batavia man who developed mesothelioma after allegedly being exposed to asbestos while working as a brick mason at a Chicago-based steel company. Alonzo Cain, now 76, worked for Inland Steel from 1965 through the late 1990s, according to his attorney. He sued Foseco Inc. and the Krez Group, formerly known as Paul J. Krez Co., in Cook County Circuit Court in July 2023. Cain alleged that during his employment of more than 30 years with the company, he was exposed to asbestos from …