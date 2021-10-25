A jury in downstate St. Clair County awarded 12 plaintiffs a total of $72 million after more than a decade of litigation led by an environmental group against a copper maker and recycler they blame for their cancers.Cerro Flow Products LLC, a copper tube manufacturer in Sauget, Illinois, outside St. Louis, was sued in 2009 alongside Monsanto AG Products; Pharmacia Corp., otherwise known as Monsanto Co.; Pfizer Inc. and Solutia Inc.The Environmental Litigation Group of Alabama first pursued action against the companies …