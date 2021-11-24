ST. LOUIS — The NFL and Rams owner Stan Kroenke will pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis interests over the team’s relocation to Los Angeles, a joint statement from St. Louis city and county said Wednesday.No details of the settlement were released, and it wasn’t immediately clear how much would be paid by Kroenke and how much would be covered by owners of the league’s 31 other teams.“This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our …