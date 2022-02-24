A Cook County jury returned an $8.05 million verdict in a wrongful death case brought by the family of a woman who died of an undiagnosed MRSA infection.Jenny Collie-Morales, 59, made an outpatient visit to an Advocate Medical Group facility in Olympia Fields with signs of an upper respiratory infection in April 2015.Collie-Morales complained of a productive cough, chills, nausea and a low-grade temperature, according to her family’s complaint. She informed the physician assistant, Angela Vervoort, that her father …