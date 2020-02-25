A woman who sustained serious injuries in a 2017 multi-vehicle crash settled her case last week for $8.1 million.Cook County Associate Judge Allen Price Walker dismissed plaintiff Annette Kimmons’ case Friday ahead of a March 4 trial date. A consolidated case involving co-plaintiff Thomas Chen, on behalf of his deceased father, also settled for $3.2 million.The cases, which were consolidated in June 2018, are Annette Kimmons, et al. v. Paul Murtagh, 17 L 12761, and Thomas Chen v. Paul J. Murtagh, et al., 18 L 349.On …