A former licensed professional surveyor who was comatose for 10 days after being hit by a car on a jobsite received an $8.5 million settlement.Eric Bradley of Hillsboro sued Drive Construction, Inc., Encompass Inspections, LLC and Ground Penetrating Radar Services, LLC in Cook County Circuit Court.Bradley alleged that he was hit by a car when measuring the depth of a manhole on a roadway and sustained severe and permanent injuries. He was working on a jobsite operated by Drive Construction, which had contracted with the U …