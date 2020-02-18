A truck driver who sustained ankle injuries when he fell while manually covering the load on his truck with a tarpaulin has settled his lawsuit for $8.5 million.The case was finalized on Jan. 21 after mediation by retired Cook County judge and ADR Systems mediator William J. Haddad, according to one of the plaintiff’s attorneys Sean P. Murray of Taxman, Pollock, Murray & Bekkerman LLC.Plaintiff Jeffrey Burke was also represented by Marc A. Taxman and Jonathan D. Treshansky of Taxman, Pollock, Murray & …