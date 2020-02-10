A bicyclist who sustained injuries when a car driver opened his door into her path received more than $800,000 from a Cook County jury late last month.Jurors awarded more than $1.4 million to plaintiff Amy Verdin in her negligence case against defendant Sebastian Magiera, but the award was reduced after the jury determined Verdin was 46% at fault for the bike-on-door collision.The verdict was reached Jan. 30 after a weeklong trial before Cook County Associate Judge Elizabeth M. Budzinski.On the morning of Nov. 28, 2017 …