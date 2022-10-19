The family of a 61-year-old woman who died of septic shock at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox accepted an $8 million settlement. Victoria Doyle was admitted to the emergency room on the morning of April 14, 2017 after complaining of pain on the left side of her groin area. A CT scan of her abdomen revealed that she had only one kidney, which was infected and contained a kidney stone. According to the complaint, Doyle was born with just one kidney, but did not know it. Later that evening, consults were requested …