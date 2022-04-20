The family of a pretrial detainee who died of diabetic ketoacidosis agreed to accept $9 million in partial settlement of a lawsuit alleging personnel at the Macon County Jail failed to treat the man’s illness and then delayed calling an ambulance until after his heart stopped beating.Michael Carter Sr.’s sister, Felita McGee, settled the claims against three of the nine defendants named in the lawsuit she brought as the administrator of her brother’s estate.The settling defendants are Decatur Memorial Hospital, which has …