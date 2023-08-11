A McHenry County jury returned a $9 million verdict in favor of a man who was thrown from his bicycle and injured when he hit a patch of asphalt that Commonwealth Edison had allegedly damaged.Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding in favor of Andrew Farley of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, in his negligence complaint against ComEd.The amount is the highest reported in McHenry County by the Jury Verdict Reporter.The jurors returned the verdict Wednesday following a trial before McHenry County Circuit …