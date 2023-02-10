A man whose legs were crushed and later amputated after he was hit by a car attempting to park at a Bensenville 7-Eleven accepted a $91 million settlement with the convenience store chain. According to the Jury Verdict Reporter, the settlement is the highest premises liability amount on record. It is also the highest amount for an amputee.The record for all personal injury categories combined is a $115 million post-trial settlement in 2018, the Jury Verdict Reporter said. This $91 million settlement is the second-highest …