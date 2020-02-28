Cynthia Y. Cobbs

Name: Cynthia Y. Cobbs

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 69

Residence: Orland Park

Current position: 1st District Appellate Court justice, 2015-present

Past legal experience: Cook County circuit judge, 2011-15; director, Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, 2002-11; chief legal counsel, AOIC, 1999-2002; attorney, AOIC, 1997-99; senior judicial law clerk to Illinois Supreme Court Justice Charles E. Freeman, 1990-97; judicial law clerk to Justice Freeman, 1989-90

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $225,536.77

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $167,057.04

Law school: IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, 1988

Campaign website: justicecobbs.org

Family: Married

Hobbies/interests: Reading, interior design

Have you ever run for office before?

Ran for Cook County circuit judge in 2014.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I’m the only candidate who has done or been engaged in all of the work that is the work of the Illinois Supreme Court. The work of the Supreme Court is defined by the Illinois Constitution. The constitution mandates the court engage in generally two major functions: decide cases that are presented that it accepts on appeal and administer the court system.

I served as a judicial law clerk on the Supreme Court for 7½ years, working closely with Justice Freeman in deciding cases that went before the Supreme Court — writing opinions, doing the research. For 9½ years, I was the director, appointed by the Supreme Court, to assist the court in administering and supervising the court system. No other candidate has that experience.

Why do you want to continue to be a judge?

I believe that I can add value to the Supreme Court, having worked as a judge and a law clerk on the Supreme Court and also having run the court, which is the work of the Supreme Court. I can add value to that work knowing how to work with other branches of government and make certain that the justice system in Illinois is administered efficiently and fairly, which is a large part of what the Supreme Court does.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

The most interesting case while as an appellate court judge was People v. Minter, a case in which I wrote the dissent. It involved a case where there has largely been no decided case law in Illinois, and the question there was whether or not there was error in the trial court’s decision to deny the defendant’s motion to conceal his tattoos from the jury when identity was not an issue in the case.

The trial judge denied the defendant’s motion to conceal his tattoos. I was hoping the Supreme Court would take it up, but they didn’t.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My greatest career accomplishment has been being the director of the Illinois courts, because that is the position and the individual who can or does work closely with the seven justices on the Illinois Supreme Court to engage in programming, rulemaking and decisions that will affect the practice of law — it will affect how courts are managed and run, and you have the ability to engage in some innovation in court procedures and court processes.

Plus, I was the first African-American and the first woman to serve as director.

What qualities do you think you’ve already brought to the bench, and what do you plan to bring should you be elected?

I would bring all of my administrative and legal skills to bear to the Supreme Court, but I’m also a clinical social worker. My first profession was in clinical social work, so I’d bring a different kind of skill set to the work of the judiciary in terms of being able to understand human nature, the ability to hear and understand some of the dynamics that families and litigants are confronted with daily and the ability, like any judge really, to be fair and to be reasoned in my decision making.