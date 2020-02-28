Michael B. Hyman

Name: Michael B. Hyman

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 67

Current residence: Northfield

Current position: Appellate justice (assigned by Illinois Supreme Court in 2013)

Past legal experience: Cook County circuit judge, 2006-13; partner, Much Shelist, 1979-2006; Illinois assistant attorney general, 1977-79

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $171,464

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $158,350.90

Law school: Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, 1977

Campaign website: hymanforjustice.com

Family: Married for 42 years, two adult children, grandkids

Hobbies/interests: Extracurricular reading and writing, particularly about Abraham Lincoln

Have you ever run for office before?

I was appointed (as a Cook County circuit judge) in 2006 by Justice Mary Ann McMorrow, then ran in 2008 countywide and won. I got retained in 2014, and I’m running now for the appellate court to which I was assigned.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

The most important trait of an appellate court justice, in my opinion, is courage. In order for the law to expand and move with the times, justices need to be able to have the courage to see that the law is in conformity with the times. I have that courage. I’ve shown it every year I’ve been on the appellate court. Every year, I’m among those with the most number of issued precedential opinions, the most dissents and concurrences, and the most requests for oral arguments. And I have never been reluctant to express myself, and what is necessary in the case that’s presented to me.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I am an active justice in that I teach judges and new judges judicial conduct in ethics, judicial decision-making, writing and unconscious bias. I also do a lot of teaching and speaking to lawyers and law students on those topics and many others. I am a participant in various activities that are improving how justice is dispensed in our community, including improving the quality of justice for the vulnerable and unrepresented. Providing more legal assistance to litigants. Educating the bench and bar about unconscious bias and influences. And most of all, working to improve the structure, function and practices of our law enforcement system and the criminal laws. Over 70% of the appellate court caseload involves criminal cases, I am the vice chair of the Justice Advisory Council, which is a formal committee of Cook County, appointed with unanimous support of the county board to improve the criminal justice system, and that’s just an example of one of the many activities I’m involved in.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

To me that’s a difficult question, because I find every case interesting and important. Because it’s interesting and important to litigants, for sure, and if lawyers are involved, so are the lawyers, and to the judges involved. There are many cases that come to mind because they may have greater impact on the community and the individuals involved. But I don’t consider what I do as working case-by-case, but relationship-by-relationship. And if you think of the court system, it’s relationships, whether it’s governments and officials or corporations. And that’s what I find most fascinating, is seeing how the laws and the facts relate to those involved in a broken relationship.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Being a member of the judiciary for 13 years, of which the last seven have been on the appellate court. It’s a job that I am passionate about. And actually, it doesn’t even feel like a job, because if you enjoy doing something and it’s meaningful, it’s not a job. So I don’t call it work. It’s my life.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Well, there are lots of qualities that are a combination, that are important to being a good judge. And I try every day to be the best judge I am able to be. And that includes not only being courageous, as I mentioned before, but caring, civil, compassionate, courteous, diligent, fair, hard-working, patient, unbiased, and a good listener.