Name: Tiesha L. Smith

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 45

Current residence: Homewood

Current position: Cook County assistant public defender, Felony Trial Division, 2010-present

Past legal experience: Attorney, Chicago Legal Clinic, 2010; attorney, Garretson Santoa Urgo & Nugent, 2009-10; prosecutor, Chicago Board of Education, 2009; volunteer attorney, Cabrini Green Legal Aid Expungement Clinic, 2007-08; legal intern for Richard Kling, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law supervising clinical professor, Criminal Defense Clinic, 2004-05; intern, Markham public defender’s office, 2002

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A. No active committee listed by state elections board.

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A. No active committee listed by state elections board.

Law school: IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law

Campaign website: tieshasmith4judge.com

Family: Two children

Hobbies/interests: Spend time with children, go to theater, go out to eat, mentor children

Have you ever run for office before?

I ran for circuit judge in the 2nd Judicial Subcircuit in 2018.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

If they want a fair, firm person on the bench who will be able to weigh the situation and take all things into account. I’m going to be fair and impartial on the bench. I also think my life experience makes me the better candidate.

Why do you want to be a judge?

To administer justice. I want to be a judge because I want to make sure that people in Cook County will appear in front of an impartial judge. I want to serve my community by being a judge.

What was the most interesting case handled as a lawyer?

In the last year or so was my first murder trial. My client was accused of committing a home invasion and murder. It was a lot of twists and turns in that case, from people saying one thing and then getting on the stand and saying another thing. It was a very complex case.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Just fighting the good fight every day. Every day, I walk into the courtroom and treat people how they need to be treated. I feel like that’s an accomplishment in itself.

What qualities do you bring to the bench?

Respect everyone who appears in front of me. I’m going to bring kindness, and I’m going to be an honest judge and impartial.