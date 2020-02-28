Lynn Weaver Boyle

Name: Lynn Weaver Boyle

Age (as of Election Day): 55

Current residence: Chicago

Current position: Appointed circuit judge

Past legal experience: Partner, Grotefeld Hoffman LLP, 1999-2019; Cook County assistant state’s attorney, 1990-99

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $278,496.09

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $66,473.77

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 1990

Campaign website: judgelynnweaverboyle.com

Family: Husband, two adult sons

Hobbies/interests: Gardening, teaching trial advocacy at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Have you ever run for office before?

I have never run for any elected office.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I think they should because I have 30 years of experience and knowledge. I’ve been fortunate enough to observe firsthand the significance a good judge can have. I’ve been positively impacted by a number of good judges I’ve appeared in front of. And so have my clients.

At this point in my career, I feel like I have a broad base from which I feel I can positively impact the lawyers that appear before me, and the system in general. I think I can make contributions that will improve our system.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I think I have the knowledge and the experience to be a good judge and positively impact the individuals that come before me and the system at large. I work hard. I’m prepared. I’m on time. I treat everybody that comes before me with courtesy and respect. I can and do have a positive impact on the folks that appear before me.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

As a private practitioner, I handled, along with my partners, a lot of wildland fire litigation. Those cases are very interesting in and of themselves, and when we started doing that 15 years ago or so, the area of law was relatively unheard of. Wildland fire cases are the cases you see out in California where 500 homes are destroyed.

Then we get in there and figure out what first caused the fire. When we first started doing that, there was a learning curve with what experts we used, how fires spread. But those are some of the most interesting cases I’ve worked on, in California and in Texas, just because of the scope of the investigation and the scope of the folks involved from an organizational standpoint.

Not just investigation but the litigation — there are so many parties involved — and lawyers and logistics.

I also had a case out in Ohio, which was a very small case, a residential house fire caused by a utility line, and my client sued the utility because the line came down. And the issue was not what caused the fire, but when can a consumer pursue a claim against a utility. I think it was in Cuyahoga County, in circuit court.

What the utility was alleging, because it was a service-related case, the consumer would have to go before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. The problem with that is the consumer can’t recover any money. It only relates to the practice of the utility.

If you’re forcing all the consumers who have a complaint to have to go to the utility commission, the utility never has to pay any attorney. We lost in the trial court and the appellate court, and I argued it in the Supreme Court of Ohio. We won, and to my knowledge, it’s still the seminal case on when a claim can be brought against a utility in the circuit court, a test of what’s service-related.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

That’s a really tough question. I really am very proud of all the work I’ve done as an assistant state’s attorney, and the people I helped there. And I’m really proud of the work I did as a partner at Grotefeld. I think the high point of my career is the culmination of all that experience in being appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. It felt like something I had earned via my 29 years of practice.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

A really broad base of experience and knowledge. I have 30 years of experience and knowledge. That includes extensive knowledge and experience in criminal practice, as well as civil practice, which I think distinguishes me from the other candidates. I had to practice all over the country, where you could see things being done differently, and you can see the way the law is trending. Some systems are run differently, and those can provide ideas that we can incorporate.

I think that broad base of experience, and my temperament — I really try hard. Going to court is stressful. I try hard to make sure the folks that come before me understand what’s going on, and I try to make that stressful experience as positive as it can be.