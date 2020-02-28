Deidre Baumann

Age (as of Election Day): 51

Current residence: Chicago, Budlong Woods neighborhood

Current position: Civil litigator, Baumann & Shuldiner, 2001-present

Past legal experience: Contract attorney/solo practitioner, 1996-2001; Michael Null Attorney at Law, 1993-96; Intern, Cook County Public Defender’s Office, 1992-93

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $163,110

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $151,866.59

Law school: University of Illinois College of Law, 1992

Campaign website: deidreforjudge.com

Family: Oldest of four sisters, aunt to six nieces and two nephews, two dogs and a cat

Hobbies/interests: I like reading, baking, canning jams and jellies, amateur photography, travel and scuba diving. I’m an officer and board member of Lane Tech High School Alumni Association; president of the Chicago-Cook County 4H; president of the Suburban Bar Coalition; board member of the Lesbian and Gay Bar Association; board member of the Alliance for Women in the Chicago Bar Association; vice-chair of SOGI for ISBA and board member of the Lawyer’s Club of Chicago. I volunteer with the Gala Committee for Howard Brown, Human Rights Campaign and Personal Pack. I’m an active member of Independent Voters of Illinois and the Independent Gay and Lesbian caucuses’ women’s committee. I also help with mock trial at Southwest Side grade schools.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes. I ran for judge in 2012 and 2016.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have a lot of experience, and trial experience at the state and federal level. I know how things work in a courtroom and how people should be treated in a courtroom, which is equally. I’m a good writer. I’m a patient person. I worked hard to get where I am, and I understand what people go through and the struggles many people face. My background in civil rights law gives me experience with people who are treated differently because of who they are. I’m Jewish and I’m LGBT, so I look at the world coming from that lens too.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I’ve been practicing for 27 years. I have a lot of litigation experience. I do — not only trial work — I do a lot of appellate work. I write amicus briefs for the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, and I’ve argued in front of the Illinois Supreme Court. I have a lot of experience. I know what it takes to be a good judge and what you don’t want to see in the judiciary. I’m ready to take the next step. I’ve represented people who’ve been wronged and I’ve always tried to make a positive impact on the world. I want to use that experience to take it to the next level. In Judaism, we say “You repair the world one case, or one action, at a time” and that’s how I view my work.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I was the first attorney to seek injunctive relief in the Burr Oak Cemetery case in summer of 2010. I asked that a receiver be appointed to stabilize the situation and preserve the evidence. The case went on for years and ended up in bankruptcy court. It was a very tumultuous time, and it was heartbreaking for people. There were over 1,000 clients in the class-action suit. Ultimately, I helped develop the plan for the eventual settlement, even though a lot of other lawyers had given up on the case. We got $13.1 million and money to preserve and restore the historic cemetery.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

It’s hard to say. There are a number of cases where I was very proud of the work I did. I was proud of the five years of work I did on the Burr Oak case. I was proud of a verdict I received that got $1 million for a disabled CPS teacher who had been discriminated against. I also represented a woman who was accused of armed robbery several years ago. No one was hurt, but she did end up getting convicted and doing some time, but I got her out of a mandatory minimum. I’m proud of that, and I’m proud of her, because she is out now and has moved on amazingly and is now living a good life.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Integrity. Knowledge. Equity. Experience. Fairness and patience. Everyone will be treated equally in front of the court regardless of who they are.