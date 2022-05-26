John A. Noverini

Name: John A. Noverini

Age (as of Election Day): 64

Residence: Carpentersville

Current position and employer: Circuit Court trial judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit, Kane County

Past legal experience with years of each job: Over 13 years experience serving as presiding judge of the Family Law Division, presiding judge of a Criminal Division-Domestic Violence/DUI/

Traffic Court and presiding judge of Probate, Guardianship, Traffic and Mental Health Courts. Private law firm owner in Elgin 1999-2008 handling civil matters. In-house attorney, American National Bank & Trust Co. of Chicago.

Law school, year graduated: IIT/Chicago Kent College of Law (1987).

Family: My beloved wife of 25 years, Saray Rodriguez Noverini, my dad, siblings and in-laws, 16 nieces and nephews and 26 grand nieces and nephews. We are a big family with many to love, care and fight for. We are also fortunate to have a church family of Christian believers with whom Saray and I worship and fellowship.

Hobbies/interests: I enjoy reading history, golfing and flying airplanes. My wife and I enjoy traveling. Together, we have traveled to 35 countries around the world and have performed charitable work with orphanages and other non-profit organizations such as Chairman of Elgin Salvation Army Advisory Board for 12 years. I am a multi-engine instrument-rated commercial pilot and flown throughout the Midwest.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes, I was elected a Circuit Court trial judge in 2008, and retained in 2014 and again retained in 2020. I was elected to the Village of Carpentersville board and twice elected to the Kane County board and the Kane County Forest Preserve Commission. I was also twice elected chairman of the Dundee Township Republican Party.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have a genuine history of public service. I’m invested in our community. I believe I am the most qualified candidate in that I have 25 years of private sector experience in banking, business and education as well as a broad range of judicial experience as noted above. My experience and background is reflective of the range of cases that come before the Illinois Supreme Court.

Who is/was your most important mentor and why?

My parents, Jim and Geri Noverini. They taught me the importance of education, a work ethic, the sanctity and dignity of every human life and most importantly faith in God.

What are your thoughts on a hybrid in-person and remote future for the courts?

Hybrid is here to stay. Overall, I believe it is good for routine matters such as consent/agreed orders, continuances and simple traffic violations. However, jury and bench trials should be in person in the courtroom.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My 14 years on the bench in a variety of calls that have included civil, criminal, family and specialty Courts.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I will bring my education, life experience, professional experience, work ethic, integrity, faith in God and my judicial independence to the seat. I am a non-establishment, independent, grassroots conservative who will dispense justice and interpret the constitution as it is written.

