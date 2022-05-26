Rene Cruz

Name: Rene Cruz

Age (as of Election Day): 51

Residence: Aurora, Kane County

Current position and employer: Kane County Circuit Court Judge, Presiding Judge of the Criminal Traffic and Misdemeanor Division

Past legal experience: Partner and practicing attorney for 17 years (1995-2012), appointed Associate Judge in 2012. Elevated by Supreme Court to Circuit Court Judge in 2016. Past Presiding Judge of the Family Division.

Law school, year graduated: Northern Illinois University College of Law, 1995

Campaign website: JudgeCruzforJustice.com

Family: Wife, Silvia, daughter and son. Two rescue dogs (Bruno & Benny).

Hobbies/interests: Active community volunteer and recreational soccer player.

Have you ever run for office before? Yes. Elected Circuit Court Judge in 2018.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have the most diverse background, community and legal experience of the candidates in this race covering most counties in the district and all areas of the law as a trial attorney. During my time on the bench, I have successfully worked towards improving access to justice in our circuit as well as diversify our judiciary.

Who is/was your most important mentor and why?

My parents both instilled in me the value of service to others. My father was a career U.S. Army soldier retiring as a sergeant major. We grew up in an environment where we were taught to respect others and strive to make every community we moved to better.

What are your thoughts on a hybrid in-person and remote future for the courts?

Remote court calls, although initially thought to be a temporary measure, should be incorporated as a permanent part of court proceedings. The benefits to the litigants provides access to court processes while minimizing the costs of travel, missed work, daycare, etc. Courts should strive to incorporate all divisions into having some flexible remote processes.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Being the lead, as the presiding judge of the Kane County Family Division, in rewriting local administrative orders so that family courts remained open almost immediately when the pandemic started. Attorneys and litigants alike, although not able to attend in person, were given access to resolving disputes with minimal interruption. Judges from throughout the state used some of our new procedures and protocols as a guide towards creating court access in their own jurisdictions.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I will bring my legal abilities as a trial attorney and trial judge as well as the administrative skills I’ve developed as a business owner and presiding circuit court judge. I was recently able to combine these skills during the pandemic to lead Kane County to revamp its interpreting services to provide the highest quality interpreters while also saving $270,000 for Kane County taxpayers.

