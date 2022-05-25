Russ Hartigan

Name: Russ Hartigan

Age (as of Election Day): 75

Residence: Western Springs

Current position and employer: Sole practitioner; teach at Chicago-Kent College of Law

Past legal experience: Six years

Law school, year graduated: John Marshall 1976

Campaign website: Bio available at https://www.gsrnh.com/attorneys/hon-russell-w-hartigan/

Family: Children Michael, Brian, Kelly and wife Susan

Hobbies/interests: Handball, golf, football referee, teaching law school

Have you ever run for office before? Yes, judge and Lyons Township supervisor and trustee, Western Springs.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Highly qualified and good work ethic, vast knowledge of legal areas.

Who is/was your most important mentor and why?

Father and mother; hard workers and wonderful parents.

What are your thoughts on a hybrid in-person and remote future for the courts?

I like in person, but I can live with hybrid, also.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Tried many significant cases. Love working with law students. Worked hard to be president of our state bar. Argued cases in the Illinois Supreme Court, U.S. Court of Appeals and State Appellate Court.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Good temperament, breadth of legal knowledge, love of the law and my career.