Devlin Joseph Schoop

Name:Devlin Joseph Schoop

Age (as of Election Day): 50

Residence: Chicago (South Side)

Current position and employer: Cochran Firm Chicago, Chair, Civil Rights Practice Group #2

Past legal experience: 1997 to 1999, Law Clerk to U.S. District Judge Blanche M. Manning. 1999 to 2003, Associate, Wildman Harrold Allen & Dixon. 2003 to 2007, Associate, Laner Muchin, Ltd. 2007 to 2015, Partner, Laner Muchin, Ltd. 2015 to 2016, Circuit Judge, Circuit Court of Cook County (Child Protection Division). 2017 to 2019, City of Chicago Law Department.

Law school, year graduated: University of Illinois College of Law, Urbana-Champaign, 1997

Campaign website: www.schoop4justice.com

Family: Married 20 years

Hobbies/interests: The White Sox

Have you ever run for office before? Yes. Judge in 2016 and 2018

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Having practiced for 25 years as a trial lawyer in state and federal courts in complex matters, I have the knowledge and skill set suited for the appellate court. Growing up in the shadow of Cabrini-Green and residing in the Far South Side, I can bring greater diversity to the First District Appellate Court.

Who is/was your most important mentor and why?

Judge Blanche M. Manning (deceased), a former U.S. District Judge and the first African-American woman elected to the First District Appellate Court. She epitomized the phrase "simple justice" because she consistently delivered it to everyone without exception.

What are your thoughts on a hybrid in-person and remote future for the courts?

Almost every jurisdiction outside of Cook County has been able to reliably use hybrid approaches with great success. Unfortunately, within Cook County, too many individual judges have been unwilling or unable to utilize remote hearings to their maximum potential. If a hybrid approach continues to be used, this situation must be fixed immediately.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Joining the Cochran Firm Chicago and obtaining so many positive results for our clients. Testimonial videos can be viewed at schoop4justice.com.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

An open mind and a robust work ethic.