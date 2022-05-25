



Name: Erin Cartwright Weinstein

Age (as of Election Day): 49

Residence: Gurnee

Current position and employer: Circuit Court Clerk, Lake County

Past legal experience: 2000-2004, Assistant State's Attorney; 2004-2016, Law Office of Erin E. Cartwright; 2005-2008, Chausow Shafer, PC.

Law school, year graduated: Thomas M. Cooley Law School/Western Michigan University, 1999

Campaign website: www.citizensforerin.com

Family: David Weinstein, husband, Katie Weinstein, stepdaughter

Hobbies/interests: Equestrian, I am a competitive dressage rider. Hiking, jogging, yoga, pilates, community activism (Women United and the Coalition to Reduce Recidivism).

Have you ever run for office before? Yes, I am the Lake County Circuit Court Clerk. I was elected in 2016 and 2020.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have a diverse background. I practiced in several areas of the law, family, adoption, small claims, criminal defense and prosecution, guardianships of adult and minors in probate, guardian ad litem for adults and minors in probate, and orders of protection. Now, I implement the laws from the legislation, supreme court rules, administrative court orders and local court rules. My strength is in my leadership skills, my ability to accomplish my goals and to stand firm on what is right.

Who is/was your most important mentor and why?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She stood up for what she believed in even when she knew the cards were stacked against her. She never stopped fighting the good fight and the change she brought made this world a better place. That is my goal.

What are your thoughts on a hybrid in-person and remote future for the courts?

I am in support of hybrid calls. Access to justice is the most formidable issue. We have seen a decrease in failure to appears. I am concerned about the lack of respect it brings to the court; the courtroom is a serious place, and when the Judge is in a box on a screen, it is more difficult to control the courtroom.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

As the circuit court clerk, I have changed the dynamic between the public and the courts. We have worked diligently to bring access to justice to the public by creating an environment that focused on helping litigants navigate through the court system. As we saw a need, we stepped in. We changed practices to make things more manageable and professional.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I am a very good listener (probably from having 138 employees); I hear both sides and can make a decision. I enjoy applying the law to issues and I am a good writer. I am also willing to stand up for what I believe is right. I can work as a team, but I can also have the confidence to stand on my own.