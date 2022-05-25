Mike McHaney

Name: Mike McHaney

Age (as of Election Day): 64

Residence: Luka

Current position and employer: Circuit Judge, State of Illinois

Past legal experience with years of each job: 16 years judge, 4 years associate judge, 12 years At Large Circuit Judge 4th Judicial Circuit, 3 years Chief Judge of 4th Judicial Circuit, 25 Years lawyer, civil and criminal law

Law school: Southern Illinois University, 1982

Campaign website: www.mchaney2022.com

Family: Married to Laura, four children and two grandchildren

Hobbies/interests: Reading and working at our small family farm in rural Illinois.

Have you ever run for office before? Yes.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I’m the only judge in this race that has been appointed by the Supreme Court, elected by the voters, retained by the voters, and selected by my colleagues to be the chief judge of our circuit.

Who is/was your most important mentor and why?

Judge Patrick Hitpas. He set the gold standard for how a judge should conduct a jury trial.

What are your thoughts on a hybrid in-person and remote future for the courts?

I am old school and prefer live appearances but acknowledge that remote hearings are here to stay. Our hybrid system in the fourth circuit seems to be working well.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Standing up to Pritzker’s unconstitutional lockdown orders.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

The same qualities I have always brought to the bench. Honesty, fairness, integrity and a commitment to constitutional originalism.