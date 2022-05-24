Barry L. Vaughan

Name: Barry L. Vaughan

Age (as of Election Day): 59

Residence: McLeansboro

Current position and employer: Appellate Justice for the Illinois Appellate Court, 5th District

Past legal experience: Appellate Justice, 5th District, January 2021 to present. Circuit Judge for 2nd Judicial Circuit, December 2002 to January 2021. Sole Practitioner with Cochran & Vaughan, January 1997 to December 2002. Wayne County State's Attorney, December 1988 to December 1996.

Law school, year graduated: Southern Illinois University School of Law, 1988

Campaign website: JusticeVaughan.com; Facebook: Vaughan4Justice

Family: Wife, Kimberly; sons Grant and Landon, daughter Kylee

Hobbies/interests:I have been an IHSA licensed basketball referee since 2011, USGA Rules official since 2014, Hamilton County High School golf coach since 2016.

Have you ever run for office before?

I was elected Wayne County State's Attorney in 1988, having been nominated while in my third year of law school. I ran unsuccessfully for 2nd Circuit at-large judge in 1996. I was elected Hamilton County Resident Circuit Judge in 2002.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have served in the judiciary for almost 20 years. During that time I have always worked toward improving myself in the judiciary by becoming trained as a judicial mediator, peer mentor judge, and judicial performance evaluation facilitator. Since 2014 I have served as faculty at Judicial Education Conference and in 2021 at the Appellate Court Conference. Whether in my personal life, my public life, or my professional life, I have always tried to do what was fair, right, and needed.

Who is/was your most important mentor and why?

During my time in private practice Richard Cochran was of counsel in my firm. He had been involved in the ’60s with prosecution of a hit man and in the ’70s with the removal of a judge he believed to be corrupt. He instilled in me a desire to do what was needed to promote law and order and integrity.

What are your thoughts on a hybrid in-person and remote future for the courts?

I still believe in-person is the best for the vast majority of court proceedings, but I recognize with the advent of technology the routine matters such as pre-trial conferences and scheduling conferences can be more efficiently done remotely. Many of our proceedings, however, discuss the fact finder judging the demeanor of the witnesses, and that is best done in person.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

In March of 1988, while still in law school, I was nominated to run for Wayne County State's Attorney, took the bar exam in July, was notified I passed in October, won the election in November, and was sworn in as state's attorney in December. There were no assistants, and I was the only attorney in the office. I served two terms with advising the county board and office holders as well as trying every kind of case to come through the office, including many jury trials and capital murder. While state's attorney I was also elected to the Appellate Prosecutors' Board of Governors.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Because of my involvement in sports as a basketball referee and as a USGA golf official, and my almost 20 years as a judge, I believe I have earned a reputation as dedicated to being fair and hearing both sides. In my eight years as a prosecutor I worked closely with law enforcement, but in private practice for six years in a small town I was often appointed as conflict public defender, so I can view a case from both sides. As a judge in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, I was assigned to hear almost every kind of civil and criminal case. I feel I bring a broad and diverse background in the law to the appellate court.