Name: Tyria B. Walton

Age (as of Election Day): 48

Current residence: Chicago, Englewood

Current position: Cook County Circuit Court judge, 2019-present

Past legal experience: Cook County Public Defender’s Office, 1998-2019; solo practitioner (1997-98)

Campaign funds available, July 12 to Dec. 31: $25,505

Campaign funds spent, July 12 to Dec. 31: $23,511.42

Law school: Loyola University School of Law, 1997

Campaign website: tyriabwalton4judge.com

Family: I’m close with my mom. My brother passed away last year, but I’m very close with his seven kids.

Hobbies/interests: I like to roller skate and cook, and I love jazz. I watch live jazz every weekend. I’m a member of the Illinois Judicial Council, Cook County Bar Association, Chicago Bar Association, Black Women Lawyers Association and the NAACP. I’m the president of Block Club in Englewood and a member of the Resident Association of Greater Englewood.

Have you ever run for office before?

I tried to run for judge in 2008 and 2019 and previously applied to be an associate judge.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I’m qualified for the position I’m in and running for. I have over 23 years’ experience, including one as a practicing judge. I’m highly familiar with the process, and I’m impartial, unbiased and a person of integrity. I’ll follow the law no matter how popular or unpopular it is.

Why do you want to be a judge?

It is the next level of service in the legal capacity. I’ve always been inclined to serve in the judicial system, and this is the next level of practice where I can ensure justice. We also need more diversity on the bench. It is my motto, my slogan, and my mission to bridge the gap between diversity and justice. I think in order to do that, having a bench that is reflective of the people in our community is necessary. I bring elements of diversity by way of being a woman, a black person, an individual who grew up and lives in a community that is considered socioeconomically challenged, and experienced in both corporate and criminal law.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

They were all really interesting. I represented a 17-year-old man in 2016, who was charged with the first-degree murder of his friend because he was the last person seen with him. He spent a few days in custody denying it, but after some coercive tactics he gave a false confession. I couldn’t get the statement thrown out, but we won at trial. And he was acquitted. That was my most heartfelt case because he’s now been reunited with his family.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Becoming a judge. It was a six-month application process, and it was worth it. After talking with 13 or 14 bar associations, I got four “highly qualified” ratings and everyone else said “qualified.”

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Being unbiased, of course, and a person of integrity who will treat everyone with dignity regardless of the situation that brings them before the bench. My involvement in community life keeps me aware of what’s going on in the world and the community and the real issues that people have, as well as my knowledge of the law in my 23 years of legal experience.