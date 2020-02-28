Lauren Brougham Glennon

Name: Lauren Brougham Glennon

Age (as of Election Day): 42

Current residence: Chicago, Beverly neighborhood

Current position: Solo practitioner, Glennon Law LLC, 2017-present

Past legal experience: Odelson and Sterk, 2013-17; Worsek & Vihon, 2006-13; assistant corporation counsel, City of Chicago Law Department, 2003-06; law clerk, City of Chicago Law Department, 2001-03

Campaign funds available, Oct. 21 to Dec. 31: $10,500.00

Campaign funds spent, Oct. 21 to Dec. 31: $9,625.00

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 2002

Campaign website: glennonforjudge.com

Family: Married to John Glennon; son, Tighe, 13; dog, Buck.

Hobbies/interests: I coach youth basketball at St. Barnabas Catholic School for my son. I love basketball and used to coach at St. Ignatius and Mother McAuley high schools. My husband is a Chicago firefighter, and my dad was a cop, so I also volunteer for Ignite the Spirit, a Chicago Fire Department charity, and the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes, I ran in 2013 in the same subcircuit. I’m very excited to be part of the process.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I was born and raised here in the city of Chicago. I understand the people that live here and the people who live in Cook County. I’ve been an attorney here for years. I’ve been in court and hearing rooms for a long time. I’m not really an office type, and I love being out in the community. I love the law, and I have the temperament to listen and rule fairly. I think voters appreciate that and my working-class background. I grew up in Beverly, so I think they appreciate that I’m a neighborhood girl. I’ve worked really hard to be who I am. I have a good reputation in the neighborhood, and I think I’m a good person; and we need more people like that on the judiciary.

Why do you want to be a judge?

When I worked for Odelson, I was fortunate enough to be a hearing officer, so I adjudicated over 1,000 cases for municipalities, some in socioeconomically challenged areas. I liked hearing what people had to say and making decisions based on the law and trying to help people. I earned a reputation for being very fair, even if you had to rule against someone, if you gave them the time of day and the respect to really listen, they still appreciated it. I feel like after that, I’m equipped to sit on the bench and to translate that judicial temperament into something more concrete.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

When I was with the city, the E2 nightclub accident happened and then a porch collapsed in a fatal accident at a party at DePaul. Those two events happened while I was with the city. They made me understand the work we were doing for the city. It wasn’t just municipal code violations; it proved issues could mean life or death if people weren’t brought to task. I got to watch very skilled litigators prosecute those cases, and they had a big impact on me.

As a hearing officer, I had a lot of cannabis cases coming through. A lot of them had to do with police stops, and we had to dig a lot to see if police stops were appropriate. We had to really get into the constitutionality of it, which was interesting.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

When I was working for the city, I was assigned to a task force because we discovered a large candy manufacturer that was selling candy in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods had lead levels through the roof. We were able to get this huge conglomeration to stop selling these candies in the neighborhoods. That was a big thing, because there were kids being poisoned and they didn’t know it. It could have gone unnoticed for a long time, so the fact that they ceased was amazing.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Fairness, patience, integrity and honesty. I think they’re all judicial qualities that I possess.