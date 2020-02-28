David Bonoma

Age (as of Election Day): 57

Current residence: Chicago, Beverly neighborhood

Current position: Partner, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP, 2013-present

Past legal experience: Government affairs director, ComEd, 2012-13; co-founder, Reyes & Bonoma, 2005-2011; Greenburg Traurig, 2003-05; chief of staff to Dick Devine, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, 1995-97; Shefsky & Froelich, 1988-95

Campaign funds available, Oct. 5 to Dec. 31: $50,000

Campaign funds spent, Oct. 5 to Dec. 31: $2,039.22

Law school: Loyola University Chicago School of Law, 1988

Campaign website: davidbonomaforjudge.com

Family: Married to Mary Kay for 31 years. Four daughters: Grace, 27; twins Molly and Elizabeth, 26; and Anna, 20.

Hobbies/interests: I’m a member of the board of directors and chair of the Legal Affairs Committee for Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

Have you ever run for office before?

No, but I’ve always had it in the back of my mind that I’d want to become a judge.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

My experience, my background and my reputation distinguish me from my opponents. I’ve spent years in courtrooms and have worked in many different roles as a lawyer, including years I spent in a quasi-judicial role as a member of the Cook County electoral board. When picking a judge, you should pick somebody who has stood out over the course of their career. It’s not just about numbers or how many cases you’ve tried; it’s about picking somebody who has demonstrated they will be ready to take that next step.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I think I have a lot to offer as a judge. I’ve had such a diverse background in my former positions that will prepare me for this. I’ve spent a lot of time in courtroom litigation and my time at the state’s attorney’s office taught me about criminal law and public service. I think all of this experience gives me perspective to relate well to litigants and lawyers. I believe I’ve established a great reputation for my disposition, my demeanor and the way I work with other people, which I think will serve me well as a judge and help me be a better judge for everyone coming into my courtroom.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

More than any individual case, the most interesting issue I worked on was as chief of staff at the state’s attorney’s office. Our first priority at the time was reforming the state’s juvenile delinquency laws. So, in order to do that, we had to balance the interests of prosecutors, defense attorneys, police and juvenile advocacy groups, all of which play a role in that process. So, I played a leadership role in working with these groups to make sure the new law balanced concerns for holding juveniles accountable for what they’d done, but at the same time, recognizing that we had to connect them with services in the community to put them on the right track.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I think it was the success I had as chief of staff at the state’s attorney’s office. I came into that role as an outsider, and I was able to earn the respect of the attorneys there and earn their trust because of how hard I worked, how fair and open-minded I was, and how I wasn’t afraid to challenge the status quo when I saw something I thought needed to be changed.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Fairness, open-mindedness, experience, compassion and organization. Being able to effectively run a courtroom.