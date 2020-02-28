Regina Ann Mescall

Name: Regina Ann Mescall

Age (as of Election Day): 42

Current residence: Chicago, Beverly neighborhood

Current position: Assistant state’s attorney, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, 2008-present

Past legal experience: Bernalillo County State’s Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque, N.M., 2002-08

Campaign funds available, Dec. 16 to Dec. 31: $0

Campaign funds spent, Dec. 16 to Dec. 31: $0

Law school: The John Marshall Law School, 2002

Campaign website: regina4judge.com

Family: Married to attorney Peter Kramer. Children: Regina, 10; Abel, 8; Therese, 7; and Walter, 3. Dad, Thomas Mescall, is a retired judge and lives on Chicago’s South Side.

Hobbies/interests: I’m a mother of four, so I spend a lot of time with my kids. I’m an avid marathon runner. I was a sprinter in college and took up long-distance running after I graduated. I ran the Marine Corp. and Chicago marathons in 2019 to raise money for Ronald McDonald House. It’s such an awesome charity, and I’ve always got to run one for a reason.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I am probably one of the top five percent of jury trial experienced lawyers in our office out of 750 prosecutors. I specialize in prosecuting homicide cases and manage a courtroom with hundreds of felony cases. I’ve tried 87 felony jury trials over my career, including child rape cases. In addition to all of that trial experience, you can’t find someone to say something bad about me. I try to have a good demeanor and a real sense of fairness. I’m also an extremely hard worker.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I’m a very spiritual person, and I think this is the next step that I am being called to do. I feel like my path is leading me in this direction. It just feels right. I may as well throw my hat in the ring. I truly believe in public service and I think that being a judge is one of the highest forms of public service, which I would like to do.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

Currently, I’m working on a quadruple homicide, which is interesting. But the most rewarding ones are the ones where children have been killed or severely injured. It can be very depressing, very hard, but it’s extremely rewarding.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My greatest career accomplishment was prosecuting the rape of a newborn child in Albuquerque. It was very difficult to do. It was a jury trial, and I had to drop that bomb on them. Everyone involved in the case wound up going to counseling of some kind afterward because it was so disturbing. That person is doing 72 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections now, and half of the jury showed up independently to witness the sentencing. The child lived but had to undergo surgery and had long lasting physical effects. Getting that guy off the streets and getting justice for that child was very satisfying.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Hard work. Integrity. An extraordinary temperament and a respect for all the litigants. I have the utmost respect for the Constitution and the presumption of innocence. I will hold the state’s feet to the fire to make sure they prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. I’ve been in the fire, and I know what’s needed to pull that off.