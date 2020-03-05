James John Knibbs

Name: James John Knibbs

Age (as of Election Day): 60

Current residence: Chicago, Beverly neighborhood

Current position: Of counsel, Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff P.C., 2018-present

Past legal experience: McNabola Law Group, 2016-18; sole practitioner, James Knibbs, Attorney at Law, 2015-16; Meckler Bulger Tilson Marick & Pearson LLC, 2008-15; Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, 1985-89 and 2002-08; founding partner, Ellison Nielsen Knibbs Zehe & Antas, 1998-2002; Clausen Miller, 1989-98

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A

Law school: IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, 1985

Campaign website: knibbsforjudge.com

Family: Married to wife Leigh for 35 years. Four adult children: Kate, Dan, Lauren and Sam.

Hobbies/interests: I like to run, swim and do yoga. I volunteer with the Beverly Area Planning Association, the Maple Morgan Park Food Pantry and the Westchester Food Pantry in Porter, Ind. I also helped found the Choices and Decisions program, which brought ex-felons in to talk to high school students and discuss their choices (in 2003 through 2010, I would help moderate the events). I’m a member of The Chicago Bar Association and the CBA In Court Attorney Program and a former member of the Judicial Evaluation Committee. I also taught trial advocacy at Loyola Law School for eight years. I’m still involved as an evaluator and judge for different trial competitions. I think it’s important to train the next generation of lawyers.

Have you ever run for office before?

No. I applied for associate judge before, but I’ve never run.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I’m a lifelong Southwest Side resident, as is my wife, and we chose to raise our children in the community and are invested in the community. With 34 years of actual civil and criminal trial experience, I think my experience sets me apart from the other candidates in the race.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I think I would enjoy the job of applying facts to the law, and that after 34 years of both civil and criminal trial work, that I’m ready for the job and think I could be an asset in any assignment, civil or criminal. I have focused 34 years on working in the courtroom. I’ve prosecuted defendants and been a criminal defense attorney and represented both sides in civil court in, not only Illinois, but Michigan and Ohio and in federal court.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

It’s a difficult question to answer after trying hundreds of cases. One that stands out was an aggravated criminal sexual assault prosecution, where a man impregnated a 12-year-old girl who was the daughter of his girlfriend. It was heart-wrenching because it had clearly impacted her life, and by the time of trial, I had gotten to know the young child, who was 2 years old at the time, because he would come with her to trial prep and portions of the trial. It was heart-wrenching for, not only the teen girl, but also for her mother and aunts and family. We got a guilty verdict and he received 30 years. It’s difficult to answer, because I’ve seen a lot.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My ability to be comfortable and competent in the different courtrooms in different areas of law. I’m as comfortable at the Daily Center on a motion call as I am over at the criminal courts building prosecuting or defending someone.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Thirty-four years of trial and courtroom experience. Anyone you talked to could tell you that I have a good judicial temperament and I know, whether it’s a murder prosecution or a traffic ticket or if there are large amounts of money at issue, that I’m able to treat the litigants, all witnesses and courtroom personnel as if it’s the most important thing going on in their lives, because it usually is.