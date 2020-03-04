Thomas J. Condon Jr.

Name: Thomas J. Condon Jr.

Age (as of Election Day): 46

Current residence: Chicago, Beverly neighborhood

Current position: Partner, Peterson, Johnson & Murray Chicago LLC 2016-present; prosecutor for villages of Oak Lawn and Tinley Park

Past legal experience: Attorney, Reyes Kurson, 2012-16; Querrey & Harrow Ltd., 2008-12; City of Chicago, 2004-08; Heineke & Burke LLC, 2003-04; Garretson & Santora Ltd., 2002-03

Campaign funds available, Oct. 7 to Dec. 31: $4,380.00

Campaign funds spent, Oct. 7 to Dec. 31: $1,945.05

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 2002

Campaign website: condonforjudge.com

Family: Married to Elizabeth. Children: Trip, Lauren and Liam.

Hobbies/interests: I’m a member of the St. Barnabas school board and coach youth athletics there. I’ve also been a group leader for YMCA father-child activity groups. I’m a member of the St. Ignatius Law Society, and I’m on the committee for the St. Ignatius Scholarship Golf Classic.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I believe that I’m qualified because I have the experience and attributes to be a good judge. My experience is diverse. I have appeared in a wide variety of matters. I have appeared in the Circuit Court of Cook County in all six municipal districts and in all the collar counties, as well as [federal court for] the Northern District of Illinois. I have worked for the government, small firms and mid-sized firms. I have represented people with no money, to family businesses to publicly traded corporations. I have been a solo practitioner.

One of the lessons that I have learned in my practice is that all people who are involved in or exposed to the legal system are impacted based upon their experience; for the system to work, all people, lawyers and litigants alike need to be treated fairly, respectfully and equally. Judges need to be competent, compassionate, courageous and aware of their impact on people. I have those qualities.

Why do you want to be a judge?

A qualified judiciary is the bedrock of our legal system. There is a current perception that the legal system is not fair and impartial. I believe that my experience, temperament and personality are compatible with being a good judge. I have developed an awareness that simple things matter. All parties to litigation need to be sufficiently heard and be treated honestly, sincerely and courteously.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

That’s a very difficult question. My practice has been so diverse, that most cases are interesting in some fashion. Whether it be the facts, legal positions or participants involved. They’re all unique. I’ve represented everyone from bar owners to municipal governments, and each situation presents an issue that can peak someone’s interest.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I have been very fortunate in my career to have served as a mentor to many young lawyers as they begin their journeys in the practice of law. I have been able to assist lawyers to learn and appreciate a deep-seated respect for the law and all participants in the system. From general appearance to courteousness with litigants and opponents, it’s been wonderful to watch them flourish and become successful in their own practices.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I possess common sense. I appreciate how the system impacts all participants in litigation. I am an efficient and effective manager. I am impartial, and I am comfortable with the responsibility to make tough decisions.