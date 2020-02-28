Scott Lipinski

Name: Scott Lipinski

Age (as of Election Day): 50

Current residence: Oak Lawn

Current position: Cook County Public Defender, 2003-present

Past legal experience: I worked for a railroad immediately after law school and I did some traffic court and small cases. My mom was a public defender and that’s pretty much the only job I wanted to do as an attorney.

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A

Law school: Northern Illinois University College of Law, 2000

Campaign website: N/A

Family: Engaged to Kim Wilson. Two step-daughters: Jade, 28, and Madelyn, 17. One grandson: Michael, 3.

Hobbies/interests: I’m a member of Sons of the American Legion in Worth. I have a Harley motorcycle, and in the summer, I enjoy taking it out and doing benefit rides. As a family, we enjoy hanging out by our pool in the backyard with friends barbecuing in the nice weather.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes. I ran in 2016 countywide against Roseanna Fernandez. I also ran in this subcircuit in 2012, and I ran in 2008 in 15th subcircuit.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have the experience. The only felony I don’t work on is murder because that’s a special task force, which is very difficult to handle. I’ve run before. I’ve definitely paid my dues, and I’m not backed by any big machine or political clout. It’s just me and my fiancée and our friends out meeting the people and taking the time to actually talk to them about the issues, going door to door. I think public defenders make very good judges, and I think the record is out there to support that.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I think I could be fair and impartial. I think there’s quite a few public defenders who’ve made excellent judges. It’s not easy being a public defender; it takes a toll on you a little bit. It’s a great job, but it would be nice to sit on the other side of the bench, and I think I’d make a great judge.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

There’ve been a few. A lot of them are interesting. I’ve handled some very difficult cases. I did second chair one murder case last year, a cold case from August 2003. Since it was a cold case, there wasn’t any physical evidence whatsoever; it was all based on the state’s witnesses who were convicted felons. They weren’t incredibly credible. If the star witness didn’t commit it himself, he was definitely there. Very difficult, sad case.



Two guys had tried to rob a self-storage facility in Bridgeview. When an employee found her, they stabbed her, closed the locker and left. She bled out. It was an interesting case from a professional standpoint, but from a personal standpoint, I can’t think anybody would take any kind of personal enjoyment from working on a case like that. Unfortunately, our client was found guilty, so you have another life that is wasted.



I fight for my clients very zealously. I think one of the worst things that could happen to somebody is to go to jail for something he didn’t do.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Two of the cases I’m most proud of are cases that never went to trial because of the research I did.



I represented a guy who was Hispanic. He walked into a bar in Stickney to play pool with his friend. The all-white bar crowd started giving him a hard time and pushing him around, and somebody pulled a knife. My client grabbed the knife and stabbed one of the guys. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder. The guy he stabbed was a parole officer, who I discovered had also gotten in trouble from a road rage incident. I was going to get that submitted as evidence.



My client lingered in jail for longer than I would have wanted him to. He was in jail three years, but he turned down an offer of time served because he said he refused to plea guilty after what was done to him. He got released in 2018.

I understand that people want to measure your experience by litigation, but there are plenty of guys who I could have taken their cases to trial, but that comes to a price to somebody. That’s the value of an attorney that does his research, his investigations. Getting an attempted first-degree murder case thrown out beats a not-guilty verdict any day.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

To be fair. To be impartial. To try to be the same person off the bench as I am on the bench. I’ve run into plenty of judges off the bench who are great, but are totally different people when they’re on the bench. I think I know what something is worth after being a public defender this long. I represent a lot of guilty people, but you can’t go in assuming someone is guilty.