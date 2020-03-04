Thomas G. O’Brien

Name: Thomas G. O’Brien

Age (as of Election Day): 57

Current residence: Chicago, Beverly neighborhood

Current position: Self-employed at The Law Office of Thomas G. O’Brien, 2004-present

Past legal experience: Assistant attorney general, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, 1998-2004

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A

Law school: Western Michigan University, Cooley Law School 1996

Family: Married 15 years to Dana. Three children: Sarah, 14, Tommy, 12, and Lauren, 10.

Hobbies/interests: Golf, hiking, reading, attending my children’s various athletic events and spending time with my family.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes, this is the third time I have run for circuit court judge.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I’m an experienced attorney who has engaged in active courtroom practice and handled a wide range of matters in a variety of forums. To that extent, I have the requisite temperament, patience, firmness and insight into many areas of the law, and the character and positive reputation in order to hold this office.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I believe holding the position of judge is the best way I can give back to our community as a public servant. From the time I worked as a lifeguard up through today, I have always found it personally rewarding to be in position to help people. As an assistant attorney general, it was my responsibility to advocate on behalf of the people of the state of Illinois. It was a responsibility I took seriously, and as a judge, it is a responsibility I would continue to pursue. Adherence to the law, justice while retaining empathy, acknowledging everyone’s right to a full and fair hearing, and impartiality is a philosophy that I will serve on the bench.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

For me, there isn’t any one case which stands out to me as most interesting. I have always enjoyed the sheer variety of cases that I’ve handled over the course of my practice as an attorney. As a general practitioner, I am always working to expand my knowledge to ensure I am keeping current on the laws and local practice.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

My greatest career accomplishment would be opening and maintaining my own law practice. It can be stressful, but also very rewarding.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I would endeavor to bring the qualities I have encountered from many of the judges I have been before as an attorney. These qualities include impartiality, a good temperament and fairness and empathy. I will work hard to ensure the courtroom is run as efficiently as possible.