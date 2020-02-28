Eileen Marie O’Connor

Age (as of Election Day): 39

Residence: Chicago, West Town neighborhood

Current position: Partner, O’Connor Law Group, 2010-present

Past legal experience: Associate, Michael A. Sweeney & Associates, 2007-09; associate at Ambrose & Cushing P.C., July 2006-07; law clerk at Hofeld and Schaffner, 2004-06; legal extern for Judge James Flannery, June-August 2005

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $164,550

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $45,302.72

Law school: IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law

Campaign website: oconnorforjudge.com

Family: Married, one child

Hobbies/interests: Exercising, hiking, camping, sightseeing, reading

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I am certainly the most qualified candidate in my race. I don’t think we have enough people that run for judge that come from my background as a trial attorney. There are a lot of state’s attorneys and public defenders that run for judge, and we have some great judges that come from that background. In the civil arena, specifically in the plaintiff’s bar, speaking very candidly, it’s quite a pay cut to go from doing what I do to wanting to be on the bench. But I bring it up because, it goes to show, I’m doing it for the right reasons.

I think practicing trial law, specifically in the tort area, there are a lot of concepts that are hard to grasp if you’ve never actually tried cases before. One that comes to mind is proximate cause. I don’t think we have enough judges in Cook County that come from a background like mine.

Personal-injury attorneys generally sort of handle all of their own, what I call, parallel litigation — so, their probate work, their chancery work, their collection work, their contract work. So, I have practiced in almost every courtroom in the Daley Center. Now, admittedly, I don’t do criminal work; I have handled a handful of select criminal work, pro bono, and then my civil rights work, which is all underlying on the Bill of Rights or the U.S. Constitution. So, I do have experience wrapping my head around the case law, but I don’t try criminal cases.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I’ve always wanted to be a judge. Before I even went to law school, it’s always something I’ve aspired to be, and it was sort of the long-term goal. I got there quicker than I had anticipated. I have been very involved in the legal community. I have sat on the board of many of the bar associations, which, at my age, is impressive, for lack of a better word. Knowing that I wanted to get on the bench eventually, I took on every case that I could try; so I tried a lot of cases for attorneys that don’t try cases.

The unfortunate result of that is a lot of those cases are difficult and have resulted in lost jury trials. But that’s something I went into knowing, and it gave me experience in terms of getting trials underneath my belt.

I grew up in a home of lawyers. My father is an attorney, and he always had the utmost respect for the judiciary; and I always aspired to be a judge.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I am currently representing the family of a young man who was in his 20s that was wrongfully detained, first by the Chicago Police Department and then at the Cook County Jail. And, unfortunately, he attempted to take his life and survived for a little over a year, but died from complications related to attempting to hang himself. He left surviving his fiancée and his 6-year-old little girl.

That case is extremely fact-intensive. I think I’ve deposed 25-plus witnesses. There are a lot of very interesting legal issues that I’ve been able to litigate — one of which was a decision that came down from the United States Supreme Court that essentially recognized that the Fourth Amendment allows a claim for unlawful detention when someone is a pretrial inmate, meaning from the period of an arrest up to the time that they go to Cook County Jail. That was a really neat thing as a lawyer to be in the middle of when that decision came down, and then it was very pertinent on the initial motion to dismiss my case.

That was a very interesting legal case that I’m working on but also very factually near and dear to my heart. The people that I represent are just amazing people. This has brought a lot of attention to them, both through the media and friends and family; and it was a struggle for them to decide whether they wanted to proceed with this, knowing that going into it, and that’s a hard thing for a client.

I think they made the right decision, and I feel very privileged to be able to represent them.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Opening my practice with my family in January 2010. It was my greatest accomplishment for two reasons: One it’s been a success… Our firm, for a three-man, personal-injury attorney firm to handle the volume and the types of cases we handle. On average, the cost in funding any one of these cases is $100,000 to $300,000. So, it’s a big investment, and we’ve been successful in the sense that we’re able to keep paying that back into our firm. It’s getting harder and harder for smaller firms to do that just because of these overarching case expenses.

Our firm just celebrated its 10-year anniversary, which is a big deal. Unfortunately, right after we opened the practice, my mother was diagnosed with a terminal illness, and she died about nine months after. As a family practice, my dad, my brother and I struggling with that and succeeding and also being there with my mom — one of us was with her every day, until she passed. I just won’t ever forget that year of my life.

Getting through that year of the practice and, quite frankly, we couldn’t have done it without her support. She’s been behind me, behind my brother, behind my father — pushed us all into this — and she always told me that we truly are fighting for people that can’t fight for themselves, and don’t forget that. As a personal-injury attorney, you hear words like “ambulance chaser” and things like that, but we do a lot of good and help a lot of people. She was a very firm believer in all that and wholeheartedly supported us all the way.

What qualities do you hope to bring to the bench?

Definitely my experience, but also my temperament. I’ve practiced in all the collar counties in the state of Illinois, and I’ve practiced in Illinois and Wisconsin as well. And I think the legal profession has lost some of its luster, because attorneys as a group are not regarded in a way that we wish we were.

There are a lot of stereotypes, connotations, really derogatory statements made about lawyers. I think that I would be very good at working with my colleagues in front of me, both on the bench and, obviously, the attorneys that appear before me, in eliminating those biases and those stereotypes.

I’m cognizant of some of the judges I’ve been before, in which there’s not a respect there — that once a judge gets on the bench, he or she may have more power, for lack of a better word, and I don’t think that’s fair.

Judges are there because they were once lawyers, and I think that they owe the attorneys the respect they deserve. Some of the judges I’ve been before sometimes lose sight of that.

That is something that is near and dear to my heart and is very important — so, certainly my temperament. Also, my ability to be fair. I have practiced some defense work and tried some defense cases in federal court as well, so I see both sides.

I think that a good judge does this: They take a step back and they say to themselves “What is the just result here?” and “Can I get there within the confines of the law that I’m required to follow?”

We hear about something that’s form over substance as attorneys, and it’s something you see in a lot of older cases, but I find that we’re starting to see a trend in that again, where rulings are based on form or smaller things instead of looking at the overarching merit.