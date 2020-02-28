Pamela Reaves-Harris

Name: Pamela Reaves-Harris

Age (as of Election Day): 60

Residence: West Side

Current position: Special assistant for legal affairs, Cook County Bureau of Economic Development, 2017-present

Past legal experience: 10th District State Representative, 2015-17; private practitioner, 1996-2017; administrative law judge and hearing officer, 1995-2017; associate and assistant vice president and compliance officer, Citibank, 1992-95; law clerk, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., 1991-92

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $82,004.36

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $29,583.96

Law school: IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law

Campaign website: reavesharrisforjudge.com

Family: Two daughters

Hobbies/interests: Working out, cooking, gardening, biking

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes, for 10th District State Representative.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I live in a house in [the 7th Subcircuit] that’s been in the family for over 80 years. I work with a lot of the community organizations and activists; I work with the constituents.

I think that given that background and that history, and that I’ve been an attorney for over 27 years, I’m more than qualified to do the job.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I’m good at it — I was an administrative law judge for over 22 years. One of the things I consistently got accolades about was how I handled myself and those who appeared before me on the bench.

It allowed me to develop the skills to sit in that judicial role and interact with people from every different walk of life — to develop the skills in order to not only listen but treat people with respect, interpret the law and apply it in a judicial manner.

I was taught how to handle high-volume calls and move them very quickly without compromising the integrity of the hearing. I enjoyed it immensely, and this is a way I can continue to serve my community.

After serving in the legislature, I don’t think I fit very well in that setting; but this is a way I can continue to serve my community, and it’s something I enjoyed doing and I think I’m good at.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

Citibank was going through a federal audit, and the federal regulator was very sternly going through the processes of everything. When the auditor took off one week, I had the opportunity to look at the policies and procedures, discussed it with the senior counsel and identified the problem and what the solution was before they returned.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

To keep going. I’ve gone from different settings, and I’ve always done very well. I left Citibank because my daughters were very young and started a small practice so I could be available to my children. I’m proud of being there for my community; I’m proud of walking away from corporate finance and banking where I could’ve made a lot of money.

I ran for state representative, and I won. At the time that I ran, I never considered being a state representative. I was proud of that. I didn’t do it for me; I didn’t have to do it, but I elected to do it because I thought it was important to my community.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Fairness. I live my life not just from the bench but on the day-to-day basis that people need to treat each other with respect. No one is always right, and no one is always wrong but the ability to listen to both sides of the story, apply the law and come out with a fair decision is something I was very good at.

I also will be compassionate but follow the law in a fair manner and treat people with respect and dignity. One of the things — especially with pro se litigants — they might not have necessarily agreed with my decision, but they understood it because I took the time to explain it.