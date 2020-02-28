Jonathan C. Green

Name: Jonathan C. Green

Age (as of Election Day): 59

Current residence: Chicago, Lakeview

Current position: Senior counsel & supervisor, City of Chicago Department of Law, 2008-present

Past legal experience: Assistant corporation counsel, City of Chicago Department of Law, 2003-07; principal, Law Offices of Green & Green P.C., 1998-2003; of counsel, Rock Fusco & Garvey Ltd., 1998-2003; of counsel, Bowles Keating Hering Matuszewich and Fiordalisi, 1997-98; Illinois assistant attorney general, 1991-97; of counsel, Law Offices of Virginia Bucko Green, 1990-91; visiting attorney, Lafili & Van Crombrugghe, 1989-90; fellow, American Society of International Law, 1986-89

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $122,538.68

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $58,512.69

Law school: IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, 1986

Campaign website: jonathanclarkgreen.com

Family: Wife; sole guardian of developmentally disabled older brother and sister at Little City Foundation in Palatine.

Hobbies/interests: History; Member of the Chicago Sister Cities Committee; speaking and studying French; international law, Phillip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Program; architecture

Have you ever run for office before?

Two years ago. I was a slated countywide candidate by the Democratic Party. Unfortunately, I was one of the two who didn’t make it in the Clay Vacancy.

I have been very active in the 8th Subcircuit, and this time was encouraged and felt I could run well. Before that, I had my name in the associate pool, as many of us had, but I had not run for office.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I think respect for the rule of law is very important. I feel I bring to the bench my expertise, diverse legal background, many years of experience and life experience as well. I’m a supporter of the Restorative Justice and Access to Justice programs, and I think everybody should have a right to have those available to them. I think it’s very important to have judges who respect people appearing before them, whether they be pro se or the attorneys themselves.

I believe I have the temperament and the respect for the rule of law, no matter what your background is.

I have an interfaith background. My father was Jewish; my mother was Polish Catholic. I have a brother and sister who are special needs — I’m their sole guardian now that my parents have passed away. I’m an advisory member of the board at Little City Foundation, and I’m very mindful of the needs of special-needs children and their caregivers.

My mother and father were attorneys. She was a pioneer, and I had the honor of practicing with her for a while.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I’ve essentially grown up around the law. I’ve committed my life to helping others, through public service, seeking to protect the scales of justice. I want to ensure that everybody, whatever their background, is respected and heard.

I grew up at the dinner table talking law. My father was in Chancery for over 20 years, my mother was an attorney. I have cousins and uncles who are attorneys, so it runs in my family. I know it’s important.

I understand that the common man needs representation just as much as the corporations. And also with my background in immigration, and people’s cultural backgrounds and sensitivities with international law, I’m sensitive about faith. I’ve had to work in many different legal systems. It leads to an understanding of different groups.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

The Hilsen case. It was featured on the Discovery Channel, on “Nowhere To Hide.” It was one of the largest “deadbeat dad” cases in the country, and one of the first where they applied the federal law about child support and maintenance as a felony, if you purposely seek to avoid child support maintenance payments by leaving the country.

Jesse Hilsen disappeared. We worked with a private investigator, looked in Europe and found him in South America. He was arrested in New York. It was quite an interesting case. He used to be a manager for the band Kiss, and we discovered assets from his job there.

Since I came back to the public sector in 2003, I’ve worked simultaneously in federal court and state court on a number of trials, wrongful deaths and police shootings. First chair, second chair, I’ve done the gamut. I feel I have a lot to bring to the bench, especially in the civil litigation area.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Helping individuals when I’ve represented them. Making things happen through the legal system, protecting people, whether it be in that Hilsen case, helping that family, or police officers I’ve represented in the past. Even the city itself, even against police officers at times — bringing things forward with my COPA [Civilian Office of Police Accountability] activities, I feel like I’m contributing to justice.

I also represented a religious society in a conflict over the construction of a temple. I was able to cull together a very large mediation and work out the details, and we now have a very nice facility in the northwest suburbs.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I think the diversity of experience and the practical experience. I’ve practiced in just about every division of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The Maritime Commission — I’ve been a certified arbitrator for over 20 years. I’ve dealt with evidentiary rules. I believe I just have a very diverse and in-depth experience to bring to the bench.