Bradley R. Trowbridge

Age (as of Election Day): 58

Current residence: Chicago

Current position: Owner, The Law Office of Bradley R. Trowbridge, 2003-present

Past legal experience: Staff attorney, Domestic Violence Legal Clinic, 2003; staff attorney, Legal Assistance Foundation, 2001-03; law clerk, City of Chicago Law Department, 2000-01

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31:

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31:

Law school: University of Illinois College of Law, 2000

Campaign website: bradtrowbridgeforjudge.com

Family: Single, no children

Hobbies/interests: Traveling, playing and managing recreational softball, reading, watching movies, spending time with two dogs.

Have you ever run for office before?

I ran in 2012 in the 8th Judicial Subcircuit, and 2018 in a countywide vacancy.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I go back to having a background in social work. You see, judges need to have, I think, in many divisions, I call them family law divisions, at least a working knowledge of things, such as human behavior and child development, and addiction, and domestic violence, and you know, psychopathology, because they’re encountering people often times with issues that are greater than just the application of the law. And I think having an understanding of psychology would be as beneficial to a judge.

I’ve been found “qualified” or “recommended” by all bar associations. But as I tell people when I campaign, that’s nice, a lot of us fall into that category, but I don’t think that should be the end of the questioning. I think life experience outside of the law is also useful. If somebody had been an accountant before they went to law school, I think there are divisions of the law where that would be extremely helpful.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I think the simplest way I can say it is I think I would be good at it, and I think we need judges with my kind of background and experience. And I would add to that, I think if someone has run their own law firm successfully, they, in my experience, tend to be efficient. The judges I know who’ve had their own practices and are on the bench, I find them to be more efficient, more respectful of people’s times.

Each courtroom is kind of its own company, so those who understand how to operate a business understand time is money and getting their litigants out of court as quickly as possible.

Make use of every court date. Don’t continue cases unnecessarily, try to get them resolved expeditiously. And I think people who’ve had their own practices grasp that a little more easily than people who haven’t.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

Probably, from a controversial standpoint, and I won’t name the names, I represented the wife of a mayor of a suburb in an order of protection case. And it was complicated, messy. I got calls, not pressure to drop the case, but to not be public about anything. Be careful what I put in pleadings.

I’d never had an experience like that before. It was, my gosh, I want to say it was 14 years ago. I wasn’t looking over my shoulder, I never felt like my life was being threatened, but I was afraid there might be some sort of repercussions, that somehow someone would try to tarnish my reputation.

I should go back to something else, too. From August 2017 to August 2018, I taught in The John Marshall Family Law Clinic. So, although that wasn’t a case, I found that very interesting. Both interesting and rewarding.

It was really in the clinic, so it was hands-on, students would have cases assigned to them. They had classes on Mondays, that was really a skills training kind of class. I presented sometimes there on things like, how to draft a thorough court order so that you don’t leave court and have parts that are missing. Also ethical considerations. Then we would also do intakes of potential clients, and I would let them take the lead and help them out. I would just chime in when needed and would process with the student afterward, what went well, what didn’t.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I think rolled in to one, I’ve represented over 700 victims of domestic violence. I served on the board of directors of the Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women’s Network, and served as president from 2014 to 2015. I taught in the Family Law Clinic, as I explained, at John Marshall. We had many domestic violence cases there.

I also co-founded an agency called A New Direction, which provides free counseling to domestic violence victims and their children. So, all of that together, I would say is my contribution to trying to reduce domestic violence and the effect of domestic violence on children.

One statistic is that, at any given time, there are five million children living in households where there is ongoing domestic violence. And studies have shown those children are far more likely to engage in activities such as running away, suicide or attempted suicide, teen pregnancy, teen prostitution and substance abuse. And what happens is their interpersonal skills are related to what they observed.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Well, I think I touched on some of it. I’m timely. I’m efficient. I’m not afraid to make decisions. I have the opinion that, especially when you’re dealing with human relationships, you need to try and get people out of court, because the longer they’re in court, the bigger the divide.

And one of my frustrations in the adversarial system, in divorce as an example, in the beginning there’s some tension, there’s not overt hostility and by the time the system resolves their case two, three, four years later, they’re at war with each other. And we turn them loose and say, “OK, go parent together.” So, it’s one of my strongest beliefs, is that we need to get people out of court and keep them out of court. Don’t prolong it.



There are some attorneys who I feel like they prey on people’s motions. Because they charge by the hour. I think that’s unethical. I think the goal should be to get people out of court quickly, and not to prolong it. They become resentful. It just makes a tense situation into war.