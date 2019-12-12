A Cook County jury awarded $1.6 million to the family of an 84-year-old man who died two days after falling in his hospital room.The verdict was announced against Franciscan St. James Health on Dec. 2 after a trial before Circuit Judge John P. Callahan Jr. The jurors found another defendant, physician Savio Manatt, not liable.On Dec. 26, 2012, Harold L. Lagesse went to Franciscan St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights complaining of chest pain. Manatt, his treating physician, diagnosed him with bilateral pulmonary embolism …