The family of a woman killed in a 2013 Grundy County crash settled its lawsuit against the county for $1.6 million.The deal was reached in August, the same week jury selection was set to begin in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Robert C. Marsaglia.On July 13, 2013, Lauren Mallory Elder was a front seat passenger in a car driven by Joshua M. Layne headed east on Nelson Road at its intersection with Lisbon Road in Saratoga Township, outside of Morris.A stop sign controlling eastbound traffic on …