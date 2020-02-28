Audrey Victoria Cosgrove

Name: Audrey Victoria Cosgrove

Age (as of Election Day): 55

Current residence: Chicago

Current position: Deputy general counsel, Illinois Lottery, 2019-present

Past legal experience: Deputy legal counsel, Illinois Department of Labor 2018-19; assistant general counsel, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, 2017-18; attorney, The Cosgrove Law Firm LLC, 1998-2017; Cook County assistant public defender, 1990-98

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $52,015.40

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $49,292.79

Law school: The John Marshall Law School, 1990

Campaign website: audreyforjudge.com

Family: Married, two children

Hobbies/interests: Backpacking, nature

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I have been rated “Qualified” “Recommended” or “Highly Recommended” by all the rating bar associations. What makes me most proud about these ratings is that all my peers told the bar associations that I have the temperament needed to be a judge.

I have been a resident of the 10th Subcircuit for many years — it is where I raised my children and foster children. I am deeply involved in this community. I was a president of the St. Benedict Preparatory School Board, president of the Pulaski-Elston Business Association, served on the Independence Park Advisory Council and volunteered in countless other ways.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I am a first-generation American, and my parents were very grateful to be in the United States. They raised me with respect for the law and our legal system. They demonstrated that it was an privilege to vote and to serve as a juror. You can imagine that it breaks my heart when I hear people complain about jury service or who do not believe the court is fair.

I want to be a judge because I want to restore faith in our legal system. I know from my experience as a trial attorney and administrative law judge that when both sides feel respected and heard, regardless of the outcome, they feel justice was served.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

All of my cases are the most interesting at the time I am handling them!

What I think is interesting about being an attorney is the deep dive you take into your client’s problem, becoming familiar with a world you have never encountered in your own life, solving the problem and then just moving on to the next client.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Creating, managing and working in my own law firm that supported my family for 19 years.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Compassion and respect.