A man behind bars for the “heinous and cruel” crimes he committed at age 15 failed to show how his long sentence violates his constitutional rights, a federal appeals court held. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday declined to revive Rico Sanders’ challenge to the 140-year sentence he received in Wisconsin state court for raping and robbing four women.A panel of the 7th Circuit rejected the argument that the Wisconsin Court of Appeals unreasonably applied U.S. Supreme Court precedent in upholding Sanders …