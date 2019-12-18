A Coles County jury awarded $14 million to a man who sustained permanent neurological injuries two days after he was discharged from a Mattoon hospital emergency room.The award is higher than any previously reported Coles County verdict or settlement, according to John L. Kirkton, editor of Jury Verdict Reporter, a product of Law Bulletin Media.A verdict was reached Dec. 13 after a two-week trial before 5th Judicial Circuit Judge Mark E. Bovard at the courthouse in Charleston.Mark Allen, the plaintiff, went to the …