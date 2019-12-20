Cook County settled a birth-injury lawsuit for $14 million after a girl suffered permanent brain damage during her 2005 delivery at Stroger Hospital.The settlement was approved Thursday by the Cook County Board of Commissioners.The money will go toward the care of Jariah Richardson, 14, following a deal reached in late October and entered by Cook County Circuit Judge Brendan A. O’Brien.Richardson’s mother Nichole Moore and the bank serving as guardian sued the county in 2017 alleging the county-owned medical …